Re: "AZ House speaker says sex ed radicalizes children" (9/21/19). I taught a human sexuality course at Pima Community College for many years, and included school sexuality education in my curriculum. Much research has demonstrated that comprehensive sexuality education does NOT sexualize students. Instead young people are actually more likely to postpone sexual activity if they have had an opportunity to learn about sexuality along with communication and decision-making skills. If/when they eventually do decide to become sexually active with another person, they are more likely to use birth control, reducing the risk of unwanted pregnancies (and abortions). Conservative groups like Family Watch International use scare tactics and misinformation to needlessly frighten parents and legislators. We value education and information in most aspects of young people's lives and comprehensive, accurate sexuality education should not be an exception.
Tim Wernette
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.