Many people consider breakfast to be the most important meal of the day, but at the same time, a lot of people skip it. Skipping breakfast has been associated with a high risk of cardiovascular-related death, according to a study that was published concluded in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. Eating breakfast is more important for high school students because they need the energy to go to school and study, if not they can lead to low grades. High schoolers who skip breakfast are more likely to have illnesses. If you don’t eat breakfast, you are neglecting your health. Many high school students skip breakfast, not only can skipping breakfast be related to medical conditions but it can also cause tiredness throughout the day which affects their education. People should eat breakfast because it can cause severe problems if they don’t. Skipping breakfast changes our health, mentally and physically.
Kimberly Gastelum
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.