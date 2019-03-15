Re: the March 14 article "Admissions scandal highlights divide over class in America."
Front door admissions, backdoor admissions and now side door admissions provided by a company — The Key. The have-nots, the haves and now the have-mores. It’s always been a slippery slope of degrees. Parents sign-up their infants to highly regarded preschools. Parents move to a “desirable “ district. Subject tutors and test coaches are hired. Elite private or charter schools are chosen. Donations are made and legacy admissions are honored. Wealth can buy power, privilege and entitlement. Yet a life laden with advantages is not enough. So The Key opens a side door made of greed and acts of bribery. Shameful. As a result, worthy students find not a front door, a back door or a side door. They find a closed door. With no key.
Carolyn Luján
Northwest side
