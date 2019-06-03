Re: the May 18 article "19th century Blaine Amendments deserve to be rendered void."
George F. Will has made a living using his education at elite private schools and colleges to cloak twisted ideas in high-sounding language. His piece on May 18 boils down to the wacky idea that those of us who oppose efforts to divert funding from public schools to private, religious schools do so because we are prejudiced against Catholics. Right-wingers have been trying to destroy public education ever since the Brown v. Board of Education ruling in 1954 required that public schools be racially integrated. Jerry Falwell, Sr. founded the Liberty Christian Academy in 1967, because religious schools were not required to be racially integrated. Historian Nancy McLean's research found that Koch Brothers Network policies developed between 1970 and 1986 oppose public schools, because they "nurtured community values" and supported improved conditions for the working class and civil rights for racial minorities. Support for public education, against right-wing attacks, is essential to the best American ideals.
Brooks Keenan
Oro Valley
