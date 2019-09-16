Re: the September 7 article "'Family Life' curriculum still needs work to fully benefit TUSD students."
It is discouraging to see Stegeman use the same worn arguments to keep teens from receiving factual information about gender and sexual health (e.g. it’s too early, it’s too complex, traditional families will be harmed). These tired arguments have kept teens ignorant and uninformed for decades. Yet these same critics have for years, unabashedly, forced fed medically inaccurate, abstinence-only messages. Stegman’s tired tropes do little to veil his ignorance and biases. If those like Stegeman win, our children lose. Our kids will be taught outdated notions of gender roles and identities that fail to address the core roots of gender harassment and sexual violence. Our children will be ill-prepared for the modern workplace that expects workers to understand and value difference and be able to respond appropriately to diverse colleagues and customers. And, kids with different orientations and identities will continue to be ostracized and bullied in our schools.
Kent Burbank
West side
