A recent article was published about 4 Marana educators receiving $600 STEM-CAN grants. The teachers immediately used to money in ways to benefit their students. Also published was an article about tickets for Gov. Ducey's inauguration party cost $10,000 each. That money will definitely not be used in ways to benefit students.
This is another example of our seriously unbalanced priorities. Wouldn't it have been nice to have our governor suggest that the price of the ticket, perhaps subtracting the cost of the meal, be put into the Department of Education budget? After all, this is his last term in office. I can't imagine a better gesture and legacy to his time as governor.
Alas, more evidence that improving education (ranked 46/50 by Education Week's Quality counts study published on 1/21/2018) is definitely not a priority.
Leonard Rudnick
Southeast side
