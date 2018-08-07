Re: the Aug. 4 column "Teachers won, but their red army isn't done yet."
The new school year has begun and teachers will start receiving their 10 percent pay raises. Arizona taxpayers are expecting corresponding increases in academic standings when compared to other states. Arizona is currently No. 43 according to the U.S. News and World website. That means by this time next year, Arizona should be No. 38.
The recent strike showed our teachers lamenting they couldn’t properly serve our students because they weren’t paid appropriately. Most people would be on board if Arizona was in the Top 10 and the teachers were getting underpaid, which I agree they are. As a former teacher and school administrator, you’re either giving our students all you can or you’re not. Wages shouldn’t figure into that equation.
The Invest in Education Act is also wrong-head and unfair. Tax everybody for this additional funding source. Skin in the game is a powerful incentive to improve the system and to avoid waste when it’s your money being spent.
Marvin Montez
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.