Being a single parent and working with my Daughters teachers regularly:
Our teachers already work under dynamic and tough conditions; having to balance between social, economical, and emotional pressures each day. Our out-spoken politicians have clearly forgotten a Teachers job is to help inspire our children to make their own decisions based upon our historical and current progress. By adding in unneeded political stressors to include possible termination for speaking about societal issues; this kind of thinking negates the awesome efforts our teachers display every day.
Whats next, threats of termination for not parking within the exact lines of the school parking lot? Assuming that Arizona can convince Teachers to stay any further among the ongoing political comedy show?
Lets be honest, spending some quality time in an actual classroom before presenting anything having to do with education is better than managing fallout.
Jason Halper
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.