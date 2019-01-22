Re: Jan17 letter "Teachers should honor commitment".
I applaud the writer's commitment to his integrity by resigning his contract when it conflicted with his values. That said, He mischaracterizes the LA teachers as lacking honor for their walkout. I say this because they have been working WITHOUT A CONTRACT for a year and a half . Contrary to being dishonorable, I submit that they go above and beyond the call of duty. They do this by continuing to teach our children while trusting the political leadership to negotiate in good faith. The issues on class size, reasonable pay, school supplies and maintenance have been ignored for years. Teaching is an honorable and under appreciated profession. I for one am tired of these fine people being denigrated for the job they do when we (our government) do not support them adequately.
Brian OCain
Foothills
