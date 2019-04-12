The staff of Naco Elementary would like to express our appreciation and respect for our principal/superintendent Dr. Abel Morado. He has done an outstanding job this year. He was hired as the interim superintendent when the previously board selected individual reneged on the job offer at the last minute.
Since his appointment, Dr. Morado has fully staffed the school and increased student enrollment, provided training in math, writing, and reading, acquired a new bus, provided funding for art. Dr. Morado has improved the school and community relationship and increased staff morale.
We are saddened, and frankly disgusted, with the governing board of Naco Elementary School for not offering Dr. Morado his position outright. We are passionate about improving our school and offering our children the best education possible, unfortunately the school board does not share this sentiment.
Katie Dougherty & members of the Naco staff
Bisbee
