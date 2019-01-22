In regards to Mr Klein's letter regarding teachers honoring their contracts, does a contract have limits as to classroom size or how many students will be mainstreamed into a teacher's class without a guaranteed assistant? Not in AZ. It is extremely stressful having classes of 40+ students which is one of the major issues in the Los Angeles strike. I have taught in those less-than-optimal conditions. The atmosphere has dramatically changed in schools, and solutions need to be found. Please do not blame teachers who have been stretched often to the breaking point.
Lorraine Crawford
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.