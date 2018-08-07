The Invest in Education Act is a good example of a bait and switch game. Purporting to greatly benefit the teachers by solving the problem of low Arizona teachers' salaries, it fails miserably. Look at the math. The top 40 percent of the revenue goes to non-teaching positions such as bus drivers , cafeteria workers, maintenance personnel, etc. Lots of room here for potential questionable expenditures.
The remaining 60 percent is allocated to teachers salaries including aides, counselors, nurses, librarians. Le's face it, the teachers will be lucky to get half of the revenue generated. If this is OK with you, then vote for it. But, be prepared to see more requests for more money in the near future and beyond.
Tom Vana
Marana
