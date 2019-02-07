I was recently interviewed by a UA student for his class assignment. He had heard that I had been trained to teach music but had switched to teaching mathematics.

As I responded to him, out of the blue I made a comment that I realized was both accurate and in a way rather inadvertently profound. He asked about my recollections of the two subjects I had taught and I just blurted out, "Thinking back on it, I wasn't teaching music or mathematics. I was teaching kids!"

At my advanced age I don't really recall what my choirs sang or what math books I used. But I can recall the names of many students from each of the schools I worked in.

I bet every teacher will agree: We taught kids, didn't we!

Chuck Josephson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

