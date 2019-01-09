Attorney General Mark Brnovich should be commended for his efforts in reducing University Tuition Costs : "...... more than 315 percent between 2002 and 2017 ...."
Article 11, Arizona Constitution: Section 6
"The university and all other state educational institutions shall be open to students of both sexes, and the instruction furnished shall be as nearly free as possible...."
Arizona University Instruction "free as possible"? What a SCAM!!
The Arizona University System in a For-Profit Business in maintaining a Bloated and Highly Overpaid Administration and Faculty as evidenced by the UofA President Bobby Robbing with a Salary/Benefits over a Million Dollars and living, at his request, in a University purchased off campus house costing $1.3 Million.
Qualified Arizona residents cannot attend the University because of cost, and when there, are skipping meals, on Campus, because of cost as well!!
Wake Up Arizona Voters!!
A University Education must be available to ALL Qualified Arizona Citizens at NO COST with Health Care provided, as well, at NO COST!!
Francis Saitta
Downtown
