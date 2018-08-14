There is much more to like about the word "liberal" than the pleasant way it rolls off your tongue. It is the most vivacious and refreshing word in the English language, it literally means "free and easy." Other definitions include generous, abundant, and tolerant of views different from one's own. It is intrinsically positive except for its obsolete usage as "excessively free," proving once again that too much of a good thing can be bad.
There is no danger of that as long as there are conservatives around to counter it. Conservative is synonymous with preservative, which is invariably toxic to growth. The opposition to change brings to mind Bob Dylan's immortal words, "He not busy being born is busy dying." All education is inherently liberal; gaining knowledge is a liberating experience, to say you have a conservative education is to say you never learned anything!
John Balsbaugh
East side
