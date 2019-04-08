Re: Diego Rivera's column which claims there are only two reasons to go to college -- the reasons he gives are certainly good ones but the most important of all is to become an intelligent and informed citizen, understanding our history, how we got where we are and the mistakes we made; learning to listen to others and defend our own positions with facts; learning to value not only our own culture but the marvelous contributions from other cultures. This is what a liberal arts education does -- even if a degree in such is not the end or even primary goal -- and this is what is being lost in our infatuation with STEM.
Charity Everitt
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.