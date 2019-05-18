We learn in a Star report that Cholla High School is expanding its native language program for Pascua Yaqui students.
While I have only the highest regard for the Pascua Yaqui tribe and the Yoeme language, I have an issue with TUSD and progressive public education.
I’m (re)living the movie Ground Hog Day circa 2012 and the TUSD Mexican-American history and culture curriculum debate that in my mind remains unresolved.
Are segregated classes the “new normal”? After all, Harvard University has black-only graduation ceremonies. My tribe is Irish, can I get in? How about Jewish-only Hebrew classes?
Progressives have good intentions, narrowing the achievement gap between the haves and the have-nots but they’re experimenting with the lives of our children and unraveling the fabric of America.
My regressive view: No courses for Yaquis, Irish, Mexicans, or Jews. High school is for mastery of the English language, math, science and American history. We are Americans first, foremost and always.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.