I wonder if a group of Christian or Jewish students had accosted the Muslim students at their booth during the Book Fair, and screamed at them, would they be treated the same as those who did the same to Border Patrol Representatives? Would Tim Steller try to stigmatize the Muslims? Would President Robbins investigate? Or would they be expelled forthwith? We are losing one of the keys to a society based on laws and rules. Different treatment for different people or classes of people. That doesn’t bode well for our country
Bill Blaine
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.