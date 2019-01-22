A trimester system for our Tucson schools is worth considering for the benefit of our students, their families and their teachers. The trimesters could be September through December, January through April and May through August. Teachers would be paid about $30,000 per trimester adjusted for seniority and merit. There are approximately 180 school days in a year, so each trimester need have only 60. There are almost 90 weekdays in each trimester, leaving 30 for teacher conferences, Spring breaks, a week between them and the like. Teachers can make up to $100,000 a year or go skiing or swimming for a trimester. Students can choose to vacation when they want. The finances can be worked out in part by offering a fiscally sound number of courses.
William Wolfe
East side
