The Arizona Daily Star Article regarding the Financial Pressures on UofA Student to Attend and Survive as Students is Misleading and and Incomplete!!
Tuition: $12,447; On Campus Dormitory: $6,200; 3 Meals/Day Plan: $4,950/year. Total Cost: $23,597!!!
University of Arizona Instruction "free as possible"? What a SCAM!!!!
Welcome to the World of Free Enterprise. Every aspect of the UofA, from Food Supply to Housing, has been transformed into commodities whose raison d'etre is Profit.
The salary/gratuities of the "Chief Educator" is over a million dollars a year, and living in a University purchased (1.3 Million Dollars) and maintained House near Campus...and "Professors" making $100,000 and more/yr while Students attending the University are skipping meals, because of cost, provided by "Food Service" vendors on Campus.
The Faculty at the UofA are complicit in this outrage for allowing this transformation to happen: with their main concern in collecting high salaries and benefits...while pretending to be "Educators".
Francis Saitta
Downtown
