I encourage TUSD Governing Board members to adopt the proposed new Family Life Curriculum. The purpose of a Family Life Curriculum is to prepare students to become informed, safe, responsible adults. Unfortunately, the current curriculum falls short on many accounts. Most problematic, from my perspective as an educator and a queer person, is the damage that the present curriculum has caused the LGBTQ community by rendering us invisible and unworthy. Generations of LGBTQ students and students who come from LGBTQ families have suffered from the oppressive school environment that the current curriculum has created. However, the Board can correct this situation by adopting the new Family Life Curriculum that promotes positive self-esteem, responsible decision-making, and personal safety for all students. Make TUSD a safer place where LGBTQ people are affirmed and where the curriculum supports their growth rather than perpetuates continued harm.

Kristin Gunckel

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

