The recently announced U of A improvement plan including Centennial Hall is great news. It is desperately in need of a MASSAVE MAJOR makeover. It is more than improved lobby, bathrooms, seating and box office. Hopefully, the powers-that-be will consult with current subscribers and ticket holders, media arts reporters and critics, national sound and lighting experts, plus interviewing the promoters including the Broadway Nederlander, and the performers.
Now is the time to magnify the building's potential income streams such as naming rights, sponsorships, sell seat licenses, introduce luxury seating, upgraded food , beverage and merchandise streams.
Dave Heeke's done a magnificent job upgrading the dilapidated stadium. The rennovated McKale Center now is comparable to any national arena. Now's the opportunity to add Centennial Hall to that level so we can continue to attract national road shows, musical , comedy and dance performers.
Baird Thompson
Foothills
