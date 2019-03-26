Dr. Robert Robbins - President
University of Arizona
Addressing racist and illegal behavior by students, staff, or visitors is the responsibility of U of A management to address and condemn.
Condoning hatred and racism against law enforcement is evil, and your refusal to take disciplinary action speaks volumes about the type of campus the University of Arizona chooses to be. Referring to these heroes as "Murder Patrol" and the "KKK" is unconscionable. Shame on you for the damage you have caused. The majority of Arizonans support law enforcement, including the Border Patrol, and respect the hard work and their dedication to duty without malice and regard for their own safety. To treat invited guests in this manner is appalling, and you bear the responsibility for your failure to take action. Therefore, I and many of my fellow Tucsonans will no longer advocate for any promotions or any other support for the University until a public apology is issued to the Border Patrol, as well as the community.
Randy Herberholz
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.