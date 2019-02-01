The Primary Objective of the UofA is the Academic Career Preparedness of Graduating Students. The only Reliable/Objective Measure in this regard are: Professional/Graduate School Entrance Examination (viz: MCAT, LSAT, GRE), and Various Professional Certification Examination (viz: Nursing and Public Education).
There is no mention of any Comparative Analysis as the Performance of UofA Students on these Examinations; hence the Princeton Review's "Best Value Colleges" is of No value and lacks any Objective Meaning.
Francis Saitta
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.