The Primary Objective of the UofA is the Academic Career Preparedness of Graduating Students. The only Reliable/Objective Measure in this regard are: Professional/Graduate School Entrance Examination (viz: MCAT, LSAT, GRE), and Various Professional Certification Examination (viz: Nursing and Public Education).

There is no mention of any Comparative Analysis as the Performance of UofA Students on these Examinations; hence the Princeton Review's "Best Value Colleges" is of No value and lacks any Objective Meaning.

Francis Saitta

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

