I read your series on TitleIX and wondered why our great Universities had to be compelled to “do the right thing” by the Federal Government. Or, could it have just been an opportunity for Empire Builders within the schools to extend their power? I wonder how schools like Grove City College and Hillsdale who declined federal money and control have fared? Then this week the President had to issue an Executive Order to require Free Speech on College campuses. Are these really institutions of “higher learning “ ?
Bill Blaine
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.