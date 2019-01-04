re: the Dec. 31 article "#InvestinED advocacy leads to fines for two teachers from Phoenix Union."
After reading the article two thoughts come to mind. The first is, "retribution is alive and well;" while the second is, "make an example of someone and that will silence everyone else."
And, that's because as a teacher in Arizona, a fine of almost $600 as in the case of Resha Gentry-Ballance is a serious financial hit (Arizona, after all, holds the dubious distinction of having some of the lowest teacher salaries in the nation). And then, if you go on to compare the fine for a Class 3 assault misdemeanor of $500 in Arizona, you can't help but wonder where's the justice here? As a retired teacher, I just had to say something.
Ginny Williams
Oro Valley
