Re: the June 6 article "Cigarette tax saved millions of lives; soda tax could, too."
The authors present a compelling case for the health benefits of a soda tax. They also point out that it is not repressive on the low income population in that soda is not an essential food item, in fact it has harmful qualities especially for youngsters; thus, reducing consumption through the additional tax is a desirable outcome. In a local context revenue from such a tax would be an excellent source for funding a pre-school program in Pima County. A special sales tax on soda for this purpose is far more acceptable and legitimate versus funding the program on the backs of property tax payers alone who are already supporting a large portion of K-12 education.
John Schmitz
Marana
