I have the great pleasure of serving on the Amphitheater Public Schools Governing Board. This November the district has submitted two ballot questions to the voters, Prop 475 and Prop 476. Prop 475 is the continuation of the successful override that has been in place for 14 years. Prop 476 is a new K-3 override that would provide free all-day kindergarten to all of the students in Amphi. It would also lower class sizes in grades K-3. This would have a tremendous positive impact on the education of the district’s youngest students. Prop 476's impact on the average home owner in Amphi would be about $43 a year. I encourage voters to support both Prop 475 and Prop 476.
Matt Kopec
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.