There’s no concern in the Arizona capitol regarding Arizonans. Prop. 305 was defeated overwhelmingly, sending a clear message: Arizonans want taxpayer money to stay in public education. Luckily, our local legislators admitted defeat... just kidding. No, their response was to immediately propose bills to expand vouchers again — ignoring the people's voice.
Most Arizonans prefer public schools in Arizona and want them funded. They aren't against school choice. They don’t want the current ESA system dismantled — myths aimed at dividing the public against one another — they just don’t want taxes to fund those choices.
So the fight continues. We keep pushing the truth against those that want to twist or deny the facts. We make sure that come November 2020, we help citizens connect the dots between legislative votes and actions with the nefarious agendas they are pushing. It’s one thing to vote down a horrible proposal like Prop. 305, it’s another to vote out the legislators that got the voucher ball rolling in the first place.
Jeff Fortney
Cave Creek
