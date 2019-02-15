In 2018 there were about 40 children killed in school shootings. We hear about every one of them immediately through our media sources. While every shooting is a tragedy, they are causing a far more significant problem. We are scaring all our kids. The drills that are done in the classrooms to practice response to shooters, turning our schools into fortresses and arming our teachers, do immeasurable mental damage to our children. Instilling in them a fear that is really not justified.
There are over 35 million school children in the United States. That is a about a one in a million chance of being shot. Around 3,700 children are killed in auto accidents. We should be teaching our children that while there are bad people out there, the world is a save place. As they grow up they need not be afraid of every circumstance and every person. They need to develop into healthy, confident adults without fear.
Craig Littlefield
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.