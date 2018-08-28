Why is finance a problem with our schools? Easy answer: They are not a priority. Spending over $34,000 annually on incarceration is. Now, that makes a lot of sense, doesn't it? Over a billion dollar budget for housing non productive, harmful and despicable criminals, yet we still maintain such ridiculous status.
Prison reform. It's always brought up but no one has the courage to change it. Reform prison law so kids today can be rewarded instead of being led down paths of criminal behavior as the less money we have as a community to teach the less productive members a civilized society we'll produce.
Producing criminals is a guarantee when we spend as much as we do for housing people today over "crimes" that are minimal. Merely a "proud" director's choice. What is a crime in my view? The biggest one is ignoring our children's education.
Martin Nustad
East side
