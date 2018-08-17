There is no free lunch. This old saying is negative today, where free lunches are a good thing. Today, a huge percentage of young people's thought process is of entitlement. Society fosters entitlement. The fact is someone has to pay for excessive spending and giveaways in schools and government. Pay property taxes and college tuitions to see loose spending results. How many of us today choose between NEEDS and WANTS? Is this concept foreign? Do we Need or Want Starbucks coffee instead of McDonalds?
The new honors housing tower at the U of A is a great concept and has merit. Is it worth the expenditure versus lower tuition for all students? We say give certain students free tuition, but who helps the working middle class who save and struggle? Pretty buildings produce students with years of debt. The money needs to go to learning. Teaching logical thought and unbiased views furthers decision processes. Abraham Lincoln, and Stephen Hawking and our astronauts didn't NEED luxuries to learn. What are our values?
Ethel Maloney
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.