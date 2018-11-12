Mr. Hoffman's opinion piece of 11/10/18, "To fix problems, TUSD culture should change" lacked clarifying info; expertise in education or political affiliation. What it presented were shopworn critiques of public education and TUSD in particular, with the main target TUSD's "corporate culture." This term goes undefined but is identified as the cause for all of TUSD's problems.
Mr. Hoffman's "opinion" piece is a thinly veiled attack. His allies? Talk-show host Chris DeSimone, a proponent of the recently defeated Prop. 305, the state legislature's' latest attempt to strangle public education by siphoning off its funding.
Most disturbing was Hoffman's use of TUSD Board Member Mark Stegeman to buttress his attack. Stegeman has been on the TUSD Board for 10 years; does he think - or wish Tucsonans to think - he isn't part of TUSD's "corporate culture?"
The AZ Daily Star failed its readers by representing this information sans context.
Michael Mulcahy
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.