Re: the Dec. 31 article "AZ bill would ban teachers from raising controversial topics in class."
Really? Rep. Mark Finchem, who is is the arbiter for controversial topics? You? The thought police? Whatever happened to freedom of speech? What are you afraid of? That the students are seeing that you are under funding their education. One of the definitions of the word "education" is "an enlightening experience." Trying to keep our students in the dark by shutting down free discourse is the opposite of education. Say "no" to another needless bill and a waste of taxpayer money!
Saul Ostroff
Midtown
