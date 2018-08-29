It was a little upsetting to see that this list is the exact same list from 2013 when the Star first published these Top 10 football players from every southern Arizona school. To not include David Serrano (DE) who had 20 sacks on the season which lead the state of Arizona and 20th in the nation, as well as Calvin Jenkins (QB) who passed for 2,074 yards, 27 TDs and only 4 INTs and rushed for 716 yards and 10 TDs. Both of which helped lead the Mustangs to a 12-1 season and eventually went to go play collegiately (which they still are currently). It's upsetting that these boys did not get any type of notoriety or considered a spot on this outdated list that seems to have been copied and pasted from the 2013 list.
Derek Garcia
Sahuarita
