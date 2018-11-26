The Wildcat's loss to the Sun Devils in a game that was almost impossible to lose was a heart breaker. After scoring in double digits for three quarters, they get skunked 20 to zip in the fourth quarter by not sticking to the same game plan that had worked until then. Once in a lifetime, right? But wait!
When Coach Sumlin was at Texas A&M last year, the Aggies led UCLA by 35 points late in the third quarter and miraculously managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory in that game, also by one point. How? By calling for a bunch of passes, most of which went incomplete to stop the clock and give UCLA the extra opportunities to score and win. Sticking to the game plan and sound clock management are pretty basic to winning football games. Bear down, Cats!
Jack Sanders
Northeast side
