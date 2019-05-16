At the University at Arizona, the basketball head coach Sean Miller is under fire about the bribery scandal with paying the basketball players. It’s confusing how both knew about the payment and they did the work together. What should’ve happened is that no player should’ve been payed to be in the program and “it’s going to destroy or ruin the whole college program for a long time”. the coach was in on the payment and the bribery scandal, which was the assistant coach, but he said that they didn’t have a good relationship during the time working together. While the FBI still wants Sean Miller to testify about the work that he did, the assistant coach Christian Dawkins he knew and worked with Miller and former UofA assistant coach Book Richardson, which it shows that he doesn’t have the proof to show.
Lizandro Cruz
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.