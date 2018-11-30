I have to agree with Greg Hanson’s column on Arizona football Thursday, Kevin Sumlin has a huge wall to climb here. People have been turned off by the revolving door of coaches, lack of talent, ticket prices , I was witness to a lackluster effort against a subpar USC team , if our team can’t be fired up for this game, it really makes you wonder, the future is bleak, we have to make our university a destination like basketball has been, and could be again. Sumlin doesn’t need a personality he needs players, good luck!
Chuck Mellon
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.