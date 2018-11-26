This year's football season at the University of Arizona was promoted as "A New Era," I assume in reference to the hiring of Kevin Sumlin as Arizona's new head football coach. Well, so much for that. I've been watching Arizona football since 1984 and this season looks like so many of the previous ones, lots of undisciplined play, poor execution and truly abysmal coaching. The season was a complete failure. Grade: F.
Based upon what we all saw during the ASU game, Sumlin's reputation as a poor game-day coach appears to be well deserved. When asked if he thought Arizona got too conservative early in the fourth quarter, costing it the game, Sumlin answered "no." No? Are you kidding me? He obviously learned nothing from Saturday's epic collapse, which means we can expect to see a lot more of that kind of thing.
Get ready Wildcat fans. Once again, Arizona hired the wrong coach and we're probably in for at least four more years of truly awful football.
Todd Schoeneman
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.