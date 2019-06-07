Such an island of beauty in a sometimes mean-spirited world of Sports. Thank you, Arizona Softball! Such fluid skill, such speed and power. And the happiness, the pure fun, the joy of a hit, the ecstasy of a home run, the wild emotion of winning a game and the tearful sadness of losing. It's all there, right there for all to see, holding nothing back, smiling, crying happily "We are ladies and we are athletes! We love this game and each other!"
Cal Lambert
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.