I read the article Greg Hansen did about a revitalized Arizona football program adding more panels celebrating bowl victories. Maybe if OUR local citizens would take more of an interest in OUR team the panels would fill up a lot faster. Who wants to play football and look at a bunch of empty seats. Athletes want to compete in an arena where they can demonstrate their skills - that is not what we have to offer.
I have been to all three home games this year and it is getting worse, last night was especially bad. A known school like UCLA and we cant event fill the stands. What better way to enjoy the wonderful fall weather, being outside with friend and family and rooting for our team.
As parents we support our children, why cant we support a team of young men trying to bring some joy and pride to the city that we care about. Or do we really care ???????????????
Michael Perlman
Foothills
