Re: the April 26 article "Edior is a surprise contributor for Cats."
I am writing about Hillary Edior and her success with the Arizona Wildcats female baseball team. This has overtaken the sports news and have people wondering how she is doing so well during the baseball season. Some people have thought there has been some cheating involve only due to the fact that her and the Arizona Wildcats are on a 20 game winning streak! During the past 4 years she was not talked about much. For Edior and the Arizona Wildcats it has only been up from there! Edior has helped and contributed to the team a lot and is considered one of the teams more vocal leaders leaving the team with more confidence to get the job done. Mike Candrea is even pleased with how Edior is doing in the season stating “I’m just really pleased the way she’s stayed engaged, stayed positive, has been a contributor any way that she can”. So having people behind you there will be no problems with keeping steam.
Noah Martinez
South Tucson
