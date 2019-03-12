I find Mr. Hansen’s article on the Az basketball season fair and balanced. I grew up in Tucson and graduated in 1981. Thus, I have seen the good (great), bad and ugly of Az sports.
Over the past 25 plus years, nothing has put Az on the map more than Coach Olson and his basketball program (nation wide for sure). What pride to say I graduated from Arizona.
Now, it’s time to turn the page on Sean Miller. While he may be a good recruiter, his floor coaching leaves much to be desired (temperament), which seems not to inspire the kids but rather to intimidate. Hansen makes a good point drawing attention to last years first round knockout to Buffalo. The 2018 season speaks for itself.
Lets leverage the program now while we still can and bring in a powerhouse coach!
Ed Wonacott
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.