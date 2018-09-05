I am sick and tired of hearing why AZ lost, The team lost period. The new ex-“ATM” coach was fired from that (A&M) school for the lack of performance he had and the disappointment of expectations the ATM alum had of him. Sumlin DID NOT capitalize on Tate’s natural ability to scramble and run as he did last year. It appears he wants to create a drop and pass QB rather than let Tate perform naturally! As I watched the game from Houston, it appeared Tate was “caged” in and Sumlin was attempting to show off Tate’s arm rather than Tates’ natural ability to find how to run and break up the defense. A pure BS and mediocre performance of these young men because of Sumlin’s alter ego in trying to use the wrong tool for the wrong job! Thats why the ATM Aggies got rid of Sumlin, and now, AZ must deal with similar issues. Both Sumlin and Tate looked out of place!
Joshua Hernell
League City, Texas
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.