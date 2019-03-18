I and most of Tucson hold Greg Hansen partly even largely to blame for the under performing season of a great and iconic Tucson team. When Hansen piled on the band wagon against Mr Milleris just unforgivable. He did that with Lute as well. His time in Tucson my birth town in 56, is his time to gooooo. We will probably lose the best coach in the nation due to his Judas nature. Thanx for letting me comment. William Joyce
