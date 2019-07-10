I never met Sheila Baize in person, but as the then-Executive Director of the Women's Foundation of Southern Arizona, I had the privilege of working with her, on a virtual (email) basis, for the last four years of her career. On top of her 60-hour work weeks as TUSD's Athletic Director, Sheila volunteered on the Women's Foundation's grants allocation committee, helping to review financial requests and allocate thousands of dollars to support girls' participation in team sports. Her expertise enabled the Foundation to maximize the impact of limited funds, and her commitment to equality of access for female athletes was inspiring.
Laura Penny
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.