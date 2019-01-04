I have given up on the PAC 12 Network for a response. I am an SC fan and had to stomach Walton's nonsense narrative again. Last night v. UC Davis it was all about Walton v. LAX... on and on and on and on... Hey, there's little Shorts again, stole the ball... he's small but he's a giant of a man! And LAX and LAX ad nauseam. Shut down the sound but miss hearing about the action. The guy will not shut up. Now the joker at Walton's side is in on the action. Walton is crying for attention. There must be some kind of institution that can assist him. Please?
Jon Parssinen
Vallejo, Calif.
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.