I used to think that Dick Vitale was the worst basketball announcer in the history of the world and that if I heard his expression — Diaper Dandies — one more time, I'd vomit.
And then along came Bill Walton. It's no contest. Walton has taken over the "worst ever" title. Now, when Vitale is announcing a game, I send him air hugs and tell him that I love him. Well, maybe like him. A little.
Walton will never receive that accolade.
Tomas DeMoss
East side
