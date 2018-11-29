As a long time Wildcat fan I was both surprised and disappointed in the teams reaction to Josh Pollack's missed field goal to beat ASU. It was a heartbreaking loss for the players and fans, but to have the players walk off the field and not offer support or comfort to Josh goes against the basic principles of team play.
Players on both side of the ball gave their best effort to win the game and there were many missed opportunities and mistakes made to bring the game to the point of Josh kicking for the win. Josh had the courage to walk out on the field and take his best shot, and there was no need for him to apologize to the real fans who support the Wildcats, win or lose. I hope Coach Sumlin steps up to defend his players and instill pride and camaraderie into next year's team.
Ciro Rivera
East side
