A study has found that 99 percent of 111 deceased Former NFL players have Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE). This is a dangerous sport, and parents are letting their kids play. The parents are basically signing their kids up to get chronic brain damage. CTE can also lead up to dementia (Memory Loss). CTE causes people to get temper flares, many show signs of depression, behavioral changes, issues with problem solving and coordination. Football is an American sport so it's really unlikely that they would ban the sport in general but they should at least ban it for kids too young. All of these consequences for playing football can affect your kids learning potential and grades. Studies show that kid that are under 12 years are more prone to brain problems and there are leagues that play tackle football for kids way younger than 12. Compared to other sports, football and boxing have the highest count of players suffering from CTE by a long shot.
Jose Manriquez
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.